See All Dermatologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Hensin Tsao, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Hensin Tsao, MD

Dermatology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hensin Tsao, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. 

Dr. Tsao works at Massachusetts General Hospital Dermatology in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Melanoma and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dianne Quibell, MD
Dr. Dianne Quibell, MD
10 (39)
View Profile
Dr. Philip Finocchiaro, MD
Dr. Philip Finocchiaro, MD
10 (8)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital-dermatology (general-medical)
    50 Staniford St Ste 200, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-2696
  2. 2
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-2914
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    50 BLOSSOM ST, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-2104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Melanoma
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Melanoma
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tsao?

    Dec 22, 2017
    I have been a patient of Dr. Tsao for over 10 years. I had Melanoma and have had semi-annual checkups at his office. He is a kind, informative, and engaging Doctor and I highly recommend him.
    Beth — Dec 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hensin Tsao, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hensin Tsao, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tsao to family and friends

    Dr. Tsao's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tsao

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hensin Tsao, MD.

    About Dr. Hensin Tsao, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295719292
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hensin Tsao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsao works at Massachusetts General Hospital Dermatology in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Tsao’s profile.

    Dr. Tsao has seen patients for Dermatitis, Melanoma and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hensin Tsao, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.