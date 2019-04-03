Overview

Dr. Henry Zupnick, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Zupnick works at The Woman's Health Pavillion in Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.