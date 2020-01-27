Dr. Henry Zuniga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuniga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Zuniga, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Zuniga, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Office of Henry Zuniga MD7550 Hohman Ave Ste 500, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-0000
-
2
Oaklawn Hospital Psychiatric200 N Madison St, Marshall, MI 49068 Directions (954) 837-2441
-
3
The Women's Hospital4199 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 842-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful and amazing doctor! He literally saved my life after 10 years of doctors telling me nothing was wrong. I can't wait for him to deliver my first grandchild!
About Dr. Henry Zuniga, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1477553501
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuniga has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuniga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuniga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuniga has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuniga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuniga. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuniga.
