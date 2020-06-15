See All Plastic Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Henry Zegzula, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Henry Zegzula, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Zegzula works at Austin Hayes, MD in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Portland Plastic Surgery Group
    1200 NW Naito Pkwy Ste 310, Portland, OR 97209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 292-9200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 15, 2020
    Dr. Zegzula did amazing work never been happier. Very skilled surgeon.
    About Dr. Henry Zegzula, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811968639
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard University
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Zegzula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zegzula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zegzula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zegzula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zegzula works at Austin Hayes, MD in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Zegzula’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zegzula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zegzula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zegzula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zegzula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

