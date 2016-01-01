Overview

Dr. Henry Yee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Mandalay Inst Med, Mandalay U and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center, Monterey Park Hospital and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Yee works at Long Life Cardiology in Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.