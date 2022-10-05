Dr. Henry Xiong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xiong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Xiong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Henry Xiong, MD is a Gastrointestinal Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastrointestinal Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Shanghai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Fort Worth800 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 759-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Xiong is always concerned, thorough and listens to the answers provided to his questions. He never hesitates to use additional diagnostic procedures to satisfy presenting concerns.
- Gastrointestinal Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Shanghai School of Medicine
- China Medical College
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Dr. Xiong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xiong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xiong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xiong has seen patients for Liver Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xiong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Xiong speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Xiong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xiong.
