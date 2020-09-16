Dr. Henry Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Henry Wu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Goshen2257 Karisa Dr, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
I see Dr Wu every three months. He listens so well. Being a chronic patient since childhood her really takes my opinion into account when making any decisions about my health. I would wholeheartedly recommend him to anyone. And that's saying a lot after the number of doctors I've had.
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1891795670
- University Il College Of Med
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
