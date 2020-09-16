See All Nephrologists in Goshen, IN
Dr. Henry Wu, MD

Nephrology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Henry Wu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wu works at Nephrology Physicians in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    2257 Karisa Dr, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Renal Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Henry Wu, MD
About Dr. Henry Wu, MD

  • Nephrology
  • 24 years of experience
  • English, Chinese
  • Male
  • 1891795670
Education & Certifications

  • University Il College Of Med
  • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
  • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Goshen Health Hospital
  • Community Hospital Of Bremen
  • Elkhart General Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Henry Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wu has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

