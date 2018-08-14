Overview

Dr. Henry Woo, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Woo works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.