Dr. Henry Woo, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4100
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Amazing physician! My husband had a massive stroke 5 and 1/2 years ago and was not supposed to live, but Dr. Woo operated on him and saved his life. He is able to walk with a quad cane, but still has no use of his arm. He has aphasia but can work through it most times. Dr. Woo’s patience and understanding were a tremendous help to the family at such a traumatic time. To our family, Dr. Woo was a God-send.
- Neuroradiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Woo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.
