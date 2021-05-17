Overview

Dr. Henry Wodnicki, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Wodnicki works at Mt. Sinai Medical Center Division of Colorectal Surgery in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Destruction of Anal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.