Dr. Henry Wodnicki, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (115)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Henry Wodnicki, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Wodnicki works at Mt. Sinai Medical Center Division of Colorectal Surgery in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Destruction of Anal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Cancer Center
    4306 Alton Rd Fl 2, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 674-2177

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Intestinal Obstruction
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enterocutaneous Fistula Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 17, 2021
    Fantastic bedside manner! Dr Wodnicki makes you very comfortable. Have seen him for over 10 years
    Thomas M — May 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Henry Wodnicki, MD
    About Dr. Henry Wodnicki, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124010020
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor UMC
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai MC
    Internship
    • St Barnabas-UMDNJ
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • Rensselaer
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Wodnicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wodnicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wodnicki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wodnicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wodnicki works at Mt. Sinai Medical Center Division of Colorectal Surgery in Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wodnicki’s profile.

    Dr. Wodnicki has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Destruction of Anal Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wodnicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Wodnicki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wodnicki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wodnicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wodnicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

