Dr. Henry Wilson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Henry Wilson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Dr. Wilson works at Centra Medical Group Plastic Surgery Center in Lynchburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Centra Medical Group Plastic Surgery Center
    1330 Oak Ln Ste 100, Lynchburg, VA 24503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 200-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 01, 2019
    I had breast reduction/reconstruction in March 2019. From the first consultation appointment both Dr Wilson and his entire staff were very friendly, very professional and caring about my situation and my care. Dr Wilson listened attentively and always asked if I had any questions or concerns and patiently and thoroughly answered all of them until I felt comfortable and informed. His staff is wonderful! From the front desk to the scheduler. All of his nurses do an excellent job of returning calls in a timely manner, truly listening and thoroughly answering questions and concerns. They all are very professional and very caring about you as an individual. Highly recommend this practice and have shared my experience with others as well.
    Dawn — Sep 01, 2019
    About Dr. Henry Wilson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1558496117
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University
    Residency
    • Medical College Of Ga Hospitals And Clinics
    Internship
    • Umdnj--Cooper Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson works at Centra Medical Group Plastic Surgery Center in Lynchburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Wilson’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

