Dr. Henry Wiley III, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Wiley III, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Locations
Henry E Wiley III MD PA1425 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 253-2635
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
This was like going to an old-time family doctor, one who doesn't keep you waiting, knows y our name, and takes the time to cover everything and explain everything. i was so impressed by his large, clean office, his friendly and helpful staff and the whole non-rush experience.
About Dr. Henry Wiley III, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1023033719
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiley III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiley III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiley III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiley III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiley III.
