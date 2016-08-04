See All Dermatopathologists in Tampa, FL
Dermatopathology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Henry Wiley III, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Dr. Wiley III works at SOHO Dermatology Associates in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry E Wiley III MD PA
    1425 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 253-2635

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 04, 2016
    This was like going to an old-time family doctor, one who doesn't keep you waiting, knows y our name, and takes the time to cover everything and explain everything. i was so impressed by his large, clean office, his friendly and helpful staff and the whole non-rush experience.
    Lynda S. in TAmpa, FL — Aug 04, 2016
    About Dr. Henry Wiley III, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023033719
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Wiley III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiley III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiley III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiley III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiley III works at SOHO Dermatology Associates in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wiley III’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiley III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiley III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiley III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiley III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

