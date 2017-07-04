Dr. Wilamowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Wilamowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Wilamowski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Wilamowski works at
Locations
Henry G Wilamowski, MD702 Dick Rd, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 681-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Wilamowski for over 30 years. My wife is also his patient for that time period. We have been very pleased with the through examinations that we have received from Dr. Wilamowski. I highly recommend him! David Lamberth
About Dr. Henry Wilamowski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1871523217
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilamowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilamowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilamowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilamowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilamowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilamowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.