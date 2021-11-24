Overview

Dr. Henry Weinstock, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Weinstock works at Champaign Dental Group in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.