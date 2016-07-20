Overview

Dr. Henry Wang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NANJING RAILWAY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Wang works at Keck Hospital of Usc - Arcadia Treatment in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.