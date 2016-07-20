Dr. Henry Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Wang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NANJING RAILWAY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Locations
Keck Hospital of Usc - Arcadia Treatment125 W Huntington Dr Bldg A, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 574-2710
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My Auntie has being seeing Dr Wang for about almost a year because a certain type of Myloma. By that time she was very sick and depressed, but now that Dr Wang controlled her problem she is a diferent person. He is a nice human being that takes care of his patients with not only knowledge but with love.
About Dr. Henry Wang, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- NANJING RAILWAY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
