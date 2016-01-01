Dr. Vuong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry Vuong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Henry Vuong, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Vuong works at
Great Neck Medical Associates Llp2800 Marcus Ave Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 358-2400
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1154555696
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Vuong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vuong works at
Dr. Vuong has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vuong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vuong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vuong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vuong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vuong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.