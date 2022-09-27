Dr. Henry Vucetic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vucetic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Vucetic, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Vucetic, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center and TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Vucetic works at
Locations
Lake Health Physician Group Pain Management Mentor9485 Mentor Ave Ste 103, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-5799
Lake Health Physician Group Pain Management5105 Som Center Rd Ste 202, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 953-5760Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Vucetic for ten years. He is a compassionate physician that listens to his patients and works to get to the cause of an individuals pain. Dr Vucetic uses many modalities to help reduce a person's pain and he keeps working to find the perfect pain management plan for each patient. It is easy to make office appointments and the staff is very kind and helpful. I have never waited more than 15 minutes after arriving for an appointment. I appreciate the fact that Dr Vucetic is thorough with his diagnostics and that he is patient-oriented. Highly Recommend this physician.
About Dr. Henry Vucetic, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1104015213
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vucetic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vucetic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vucetic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vucetic works at
Dr. Vucetic has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vucetic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vucetic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vucetic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vucetic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vucetic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.