Dr. Henry Vucetic, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Henry Vucetic, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mentor, OH. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center and TriPoint Medical Center.

Dr. Vucetic works at Lake Health Physician Group Pain Management Mentor in Mentor, OH with other offices in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lake Health Physician Group Pain Management Mentor
    9485 Mentor Ave Ste 103, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 205-5799
    Lake Health Physician Group Pain Management
    5105 Som Center Rd Ste 202, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 953-5760
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
  • TriPoint Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Low Back Pain

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 27, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Vucetic for ten years. He is a compassionate physician that listens to his patients and works to get to the cause of an individuals pain. Dr Vucetic uses many modalities to help reduce a person's pain and he keeps working to find the perfect pain management plan for each patient. It is easy to make office appointments and the staff is very kind and helpful. I have never waited more than 15 minutes after arriving for an appointment. I appreciate the fact that Dr Vucetic is thorough with his diagnostics and that he is patient-oriented. Highly Recommend this physician.
    Tracy B — Sep 27, 2022
    About Dr. Henry Vucetic, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104015213
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Vucetic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vucetic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vucetic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vucetic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vucetic has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vucetic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vucetic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vucetic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vucetic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vucetic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

