Dr. Henry Vasconez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Henry Vasconez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Med U Central, Quito and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Vasconez works at
UK HealthCare Aesthetics Center2195 Harrodsburg Rd Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 257-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1861458705
- Med City-Baylor
- Emory University
- E Espejo
- Med U Central, Quito
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Vasconez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasconez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasconez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasconez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasconez.
