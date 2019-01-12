Dr. Henry Vangieson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vangieson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Vangieson, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Vangieson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Memorial Cardiology Medical Group Inc.2898 Linden Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 595-5951
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Van Geison is a wonderful ,professional, kind cardiologist. He is very patient , Listens and answers all my health questions without me feeling rushed. He spends as much time with me as I need. I have been treated by Dr V for 16 years and he has always treated me with great respect. That’s the kinda Dr. he is. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Henry Vangieson, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
