Dr. Henry Ty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Ty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Ty, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.
Dr. Ty works at
Locations
-
1
Robert Wasserman354 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (978) 687-2321Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Commonwealth Care
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ty?
My surgery went extremely well! Everyone raves about Doctor Henry TY and I now know why. He is a High Level Elite surgeon and eliminates the need and agony of going to Boston.
About Dr. Henry Ty, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Minnan and Tagalog
- 1932196128
Education & Certifications
- Philippine General Hospital
- Med College Virginia Hospitals
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
- University of The Philippines System / Institute of Health Science
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ty works at
Dr. Ty has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spine Fracture Treatment and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ty speaks Mandarin, Minnan and Tagalog.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.