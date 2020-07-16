Overview

Dr. Henry Ty, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Ty works at New England Neurological Associates, P.C. in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spine Fracture Treatment and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.