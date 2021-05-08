Dr. Henry Tutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Tutt, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Tutt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Lexington Clinic1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste A540, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-6760
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
think he hangs the moon. As a young, fit vietnam vet (28yrs od) i started experiencing growing problems in my back that took me to see him on the recommendation from my GP. (I was not comfortable with the VA at that time,take two darvon- NEXT!!) . I found him to be patient, professional, and didn't try to pass me off. Consults, tests and finally surgery-he even cancelled surgery to consult after I had checked in to hosp that night for morning surgery. I had a very delicate spinal tumor removed that was undetected for years. At followups he was was attentive, unrushed and explained and showed me what was wrong and what he had done. My surgery has left me with life-long conditions with pain, but I was fine with that. It was a good move. It helped. He even referred and walked me to the hosp clinic where I would start my treatments and introduced me .. I found my treatment with Dr. Tutt a positive experience. People, Drs aren't miracle workers, I can't believe the 1 star reviews. 5 stars
About Dr. Henry Tutt, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1427071224
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tutt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tutt accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tutt works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tutt. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tutt.
