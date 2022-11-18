Overview

Dr. Henry Tsai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Tsai works at Texas Breast Specialists in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Marrow Biopsy, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.