Dr. Henry Tripp Jr, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Henry Tripp Jr, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Tripp Jr works at Physicians Home Visits in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

6 (3)
0 (0)
Locations

    Physicians Home Visits PC
    3069 Trenwest Dr Ste 200, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 993-1102
    Doctors Making Housecalls
    2511 Old Cornwallis Rd Ste 200, Durham, NC 27713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 932-5700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Muscle Weakness
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Muscle Weakness

    • Cigna
    • Humana

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104829142
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Tripp Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tripp Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tripp Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tripp Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tripp Jr has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tripp Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tripp Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tripp Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tripp Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tripp Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.