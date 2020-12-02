Dr. Henry Tischler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tischler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Tischler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Tischler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Tischler works at
Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn Multispecialty263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 780-5780
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn515 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (347) 631-0298
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tischler did my total hip replacement surgery in 2012. It has been eight years since the surgery. I recently had a visit with Dr. Tischler, and his examination showed the hip to be strong and fine. He was able to diagnose separate problems with my lower back. He is quick, efficient, very knowledgeable and does great work. I trust him, and highly recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Henry Tischler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Russian
- 1003812199
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- Kings County Hospital Center
- SUNY Downstate College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tischler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tischler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tischler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tischler works at
Dr. Tischler has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tischler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tischler speaks Chinese and Russian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tischler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tischler.
