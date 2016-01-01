Dr. Ting has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Ting, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Ting, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Locations
Henry Ting, M.d.13329 41st Rd Ste 2B, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 961-7968
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Henry Ting, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1447274014
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ting accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ting speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ting. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ting.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.