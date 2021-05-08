Dr. Henry Tellez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tellez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Tellez Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Tellez Jr, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC.
Dr. Tellez Jr works at
Locations
Sandhills Neurologists - Pinehurst295 Olmsted Blvd Ste 12, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 235-0595Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Sandhills Neurologists - Sanford101 Dennis Dr, Sanford, NC 27330 Directions (910) 235-0595
Sandhills Neurologist - Cary251 Keisler Dr Ste 100, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (910) 235-0595
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Carolina Hospital
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tellez Jr?
I found Dr. Telez to be attentive and caring. He has helped me understand my condition in ways that others have not been able to.
About Dr. Henry Tellez Jr, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1861560401
Education & Certifications
- Neurology, Neuromuscular Medicine and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tellez Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tellez Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tellez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tellez Jr speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tellez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tellez Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tellez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tellez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.