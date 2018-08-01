See All Podiatrists in Hinesville, GA
Podiatry
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Henry Taylor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hinesville, GA. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine* and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Liberty Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Taylor works at All Ways Feet of Georgia in Hinesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    All Ways Feet of Georgia
    127 Macarthur Dr, Hinesville, GA 31313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 299-5722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • Liberty Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 01, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Henry Taylor, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1861590754
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Barnabas Medical Center
    • Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine*
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Taylor, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor works at All Ways Feet of Georgia in Hinesville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Taylor’s profile.

    Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

