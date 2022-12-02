See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Overview

Dr. Henry Tannous, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Tannous works at The Lauder Family Cardiovascular Center in New York, NY with other offices in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiothoracic Surgery of Mount Sinai
    1190 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-9746
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Stony Brook University Hospital
    101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-1820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Community Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thoracentesis
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aortic Valve Surgery
Thoracentesis
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aortic Valve Surgery

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 02, 2022
    My husband had a triple bypass done by Dr. Tannous at Stony Brook Hospital. I can notq say enough about how wonderful the whole process was. It was a very serious surgery but the minute we met Dr Tannous, we felt confident and very comfortable throughout the ordeal. Besides his being a wonderful surgeon, his staff is a first class operation. His nurse practioner and nurses were exceptional. The day of surgery I received phone calls throughout the surgery from the nurse navigator updating me every other hour until the surgery was over. The nurses in the cardiac icu and intermediate care on 7 West were absolute angels. I have not one complaint about these great people, including the receptionist and the scheduler. Everyone associated with Dr. Tannous and the Heart Institute were remarkable people. Thank you all!
    Mrs. Libretti — Dec 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Henry Tannous, MD
    About Dr. Henry Tannous, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457525701
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

