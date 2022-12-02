Dr. Henry Tannous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tannous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Tannous, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Tannous, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Tannous works at
Locations
1
Cardiothoracic Surgery of Mount Sinai1190 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9746Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Stony Brook University Hospital101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-1820
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Tannous?
My husband had a triple bypass done by Dr. Tannous at Stony Brook Hospital. I can notq say enough about how wonderful the whole process was. It was a very serious surgery but the minute we met Dr Tannous, we felt confident and very comfortable throughout the ordeal. Besides his being a wonderful surgeon, his staff is a first class operation. His nurse practioner and nurses were exceptional. The day of surgery I received phone calls throughout the surgery from the nurse navigator updating me every other hour until the surgery was over. The nurses in the cardiac icu and intermediate care on 7 West were absolute angels. I have not one complaint about these great people, including the receptionist and the scheduler. Everyone associated with Dr. Tannous and the Heart Institute were remarkable people. Thank you all!
About Dr. Henry Tannous, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1457525701
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tannous has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tannous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tannous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tannous works at
Dr. Tannous has seen patients for Thoracentesis, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tannous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tannous. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tannous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tannous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tannous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.