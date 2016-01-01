Overview

Dr. Henry Tam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Tam works at Family Medcenters in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.