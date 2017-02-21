Dr. Henry Swicord, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swicord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Swicord, DMD
Overview
Dr. Henry Swicord, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Swicord works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Greystone Orthodontics5510 Highway 280 Ste 110, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 719-1339
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swicord?
Dr. Swicord has a unique talent which includes a deep analytical survey of the problem and the artistry to complete each challenge. He is also a kind man that cares for his people. His staff is the best I have ever encountered in dentistry.
About Dr. Henry Swicord, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1982875746
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swicord has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swicord accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swicord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swicord works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Swicord. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swicord.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swicord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swicord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.