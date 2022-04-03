Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Sun, MD
Dr. Henry Sun, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
St Josephs Cardiovsclar Assocs7505 Osler Dr Ste 103, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I was recently looking through my online medical history for an upcoming MRI appointment. I noticed that in July 2013, when I experienced a heart attack, Dr. Sun was my Interventional Cardiology Specialist at St. Joseph in Towson. He inserted 4 stents to open my obstructed arteries. I am very grateful that Dr. Sun was the emergency physician on hand that day. I have been totally healthy since that procedure. I want the thank Dr. Sun after all of these years.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.