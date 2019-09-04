Dr. Henry Storper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Storper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Storper, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Storper works at
Locations
Henry M. Storper M.d.p.a.9275 SW 152nd St Ste 108B, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 252-0533
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great Psychiatrist! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Henry Storper, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1396710109
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Storper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Storper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Storper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Storper has seen patients for Delusional Disorder, Schizophrenia and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Storper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Storper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storper.
