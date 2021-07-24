See All Ophthalmologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Henry Spratt, MD

Ophthalmology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Henry Spratt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. 

Dr. Spratt works at Miami Eye Institute in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Eye Health
    7261 Sheridan St Ste 100B, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 859-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.0
    Jul 24, 2021
    Just finished my first appointment with Dr Spratt. From the minute I went to his office, everyone gave their best effort to see that I was treated well and made to feel comfortable. ( I was nervous}. Frank, the ophthalmic technician was efficient, friendly and professional. Dr Spratt was friendly, thorough, and really took his time to explain everything and to answer my questions I had a great visit and I highly recommend this doctor and his staff
    Marlene M — Jul 24, 2021
    About Dr. Henry Spratt, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1851638332
    Education & Certifications

    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Henry Spratt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spratt works at Miami Eye Institute in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Spratt’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Spratt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spratt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

