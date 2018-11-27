Overview

Dr. Henry Spencer, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.



Dr. Spencer works at Litchfield Dermatology Center in Torrington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.