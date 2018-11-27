Dr. Henry Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Spencer, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Spencer, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Locations
Litchfield Dermatology Center1 Torrington Office Plz Ste 208, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 489-0227
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to him for over 20 yrs for various things. He is good at what he does. No need to leave town.
About Dr. Henry Spencer, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
