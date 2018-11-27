See All Dermatologists in Torrington, CT
Dr. Henry Spencer, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Henry Spencer, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

Dr. Spencer works at Litchfield Dermatology Center in Torrington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Litchfield Dermatology Center
    1 Torrington Office Plz Ste 208, Torrington, CT 06790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 489-0227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlotte Hungerford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Warts
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dermatitis
Warts
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Dermatitis
Warts
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acanthosis Nigricans
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Intertrigo
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Pemphigoid
Rosacea
Skin Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Nov 27, 2018
    I have been going to him for over 20 yrs for various things. He is good at what he does. No need to leave town.
    Winsted — Nov 27, 2018
    About Dr. Henry Spencer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245307487
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spencer works at Litchfield Dermatology Center in Torrington, CT. View the full address on Dr. Spencer’s profile.

    Dr. Spencer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

