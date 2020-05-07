See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Stamford, CT
Dr. Henry Sobo, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Henry Sobo, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Henry Sobo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. 

Dr. Sobo works at Bender Chiropractic & Wellness Center in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Antonios Katsigiannis, MD
Dr. Antonios Katsigiannis, MD
10 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Franklin Loria, MD
Dr. Franklin Loria, MD
8 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Fusco, MD
Dr. Michael Fusco, MD
6 (19)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Bender Chiropractic & Wellness Center
    111 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 348-8805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Diabetes Counseling
Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Diabetes Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sobo?

May 07, 2020
Thoughtful smart integrated practice with great knowledge of alternative and the latest developments. Very helpful for some long term chronic things and general wellness
R P — May 07, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Henry Sobo, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Henry Sobo, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sobo to family and friends

Dr. Sobo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sobo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Henry Sobo, MD.

About Dr. Henry Sobo, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1245352863
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Henry Sobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sobo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sobo works at Bender Chiropractic & Wellness Center in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Sobo’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Henry Sobo, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.