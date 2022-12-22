Dr. Henry Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Sherman, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Sherman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Sherman works at
Locations
Southaven7545 Airways Blvd, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 759-3111Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Explained everything very well and answered all of my questions.
About Dr. Henry Sherman, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1417002965
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Illinois At Peoria
- University Of Illinois Peoria
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- The University of Chicago
- Sports Medicine
