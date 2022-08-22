Dr. Henry Sesselberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sesselberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Sesselberg, MD
Dr. Henry Sesselberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Pen Bay Medical Center.
Turning Point Cardiac Rehabilitation96 Campus Dr, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-9905
Mainehealth22 Bramhall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 662-2381
Maine Cardiology Associates Rockport4 Glen Cove Dr Ste 108, Rockport, ME 04856 Directions (207) 596-6410
Memorial Hospital3073 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway, NH 03860 Directions (207) 774-2642
- Maine Medical Center
- Pen Bay Medical Center
I’ve recently had a very successful PAC Ablation .. Dr Sesselberg listened to all my concerns, and answered all my questions. He is compassionate, kind and makes you feel instantly at ease with him. I highly recommend him. Oh, I feel better than I have in a very long time!
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Sesselberg has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Syncope, Mobitz, Type 2 and Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sesselberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
