Dr. Henry Semple, MD
Dr. Henry Semple, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine.
Premier Medical Management Inc2880 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 473-1900Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mississippi Eye Associates3631 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564 Directions (228) 875-2020
Premier Medical Group1302 Us Highway 98, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 210-1938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Medical Group3701 Dauphin St Fl 2, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 341-3228
Premier Medical Group610 Providence Park Dr E Ste 203 Bldg 2, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 633-2667
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Semple his staff and all of the assistants have been extremely professional, and have answered questions and gave me information about my problems that I fully understood and I greatly appreciate the directness of all of this very much. I did not know some of the correct questions to start with and Dr. Semple explained the answers and clarified the questions. On a scale of 1 to 10 I rate my experience with Dr. Semple and staff a solid "10" Thank You.
About Dr. Henry Semple, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1790779486
Education & Certifications
- Uc-Davis
- LSU Eye Ctr
- Ochsner Medical Center
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- University of Alabama
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Semple has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Semple on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Semple. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semple.
