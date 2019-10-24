Dr. Henry Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Sanders, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Sanders, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McComb, MS. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Sanders works at
Locations
The Sanders Eye Clinic822 Delaware Ave, McComb, MS 39648 Directions (601) 600-3545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Sanders since he started. I love him and his staff. They treat me like family. They are always professional and courteous. Hands down the best eye doctor around!
About Dr. Henry Sanders, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1376631556
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
