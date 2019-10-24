Overview

Dr. Henry Sanders, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McComb, MS. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Sanders works at The Sanders Eye Clinic in McComb, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.