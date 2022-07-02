Overview

Dr. Henry Sakow, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Antisocial Personality Disorder, Personality Disorders and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.