Dr. Henry Sadlo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Sadlo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Sadlo works at
Locations
Springs cardiology clinic6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 180, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 588-7010
Jewish Hospital Medical Center Northeast2401 Terra Crossing Blvd Ste 407, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (812) 542-1880
The Town Family Doctor9501b Norton Commons Blvd, Prospect, KY 40059 Directions (812) 542-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Indiana
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sadlo is the "Gold Standard" for Preventative Cardiology in Louisville. I went in for preventative evaluation and got a Calcium Score and a Follow-up "Stress Echo" test. The entire staff is on top of their game and Dr. Sadlo gave me a lot of time. He actually took notes of his own recommendations (at the same time he was elucidating them) and handed them to me when he was done. Wow, hold on...what? Did that just happen? Finally, he went through all the echo photos & video captures with me one-by-one. Who does that these days? Mind-blowing service. What a hero. I love this guy.
About Dr. Henry Sadlo, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1275586521
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Affil Hosp
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Emory Universtiy
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadlo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadlo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadlo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadlo works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadlo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadlo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadlo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadlo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.