See All Cardiologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Henry Sadlo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Henry Sadlo, MD

Cardiology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Henry Sadlo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Sadlo works at https://www.uoflphysicians.com/1457663817-vikas-singh in Louisville, KY with other offices in Prospect, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Springs cardiology clinic
    6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 180, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 588-7010
  2. 2
    Jewish Hospital Medical Center Northeast
    2401 Terra Crossing Blvd Ste 407, Louisville, KY 40245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 542-1880
  3. 3
    The Town Family Doctor
    9501b Norton Commons Blvd, Prospect, KY 40059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 542-1880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • University Of Louisville Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Mitral Valve Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Indiana
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
    • United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sadlo?

    Oct 03, 2019
    Dr. Sadlo is the "Gold Standard" for Preventative Cardiology in Louisville. I went in for preventative evaluation and got a Calcium Score and a Follow-up "Stress Echo" test. The entire staff is on top of their game and Dr. Sadlo gave me a lot of time. He actually took notes of his own recommendations (at the same time he was elucidating them) and handed them to me when he was done. Wow, hold on...what? Did that just happen? Finally, he went through all the echo photos & video captures with me one-by-one. Who does that these days? Mind-blowing service. What a hero. I love this guy.
    Chris Calkins — Oct 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Henry Sadlo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Henry Sadlo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sadlo to family and friends

    Dr. Sadlo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sadlo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Henry Sadlo, MD.

    About Dr. Henry Sadlo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275586521
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory U Affil Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory U Affil Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emory Universtiy
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Sadlo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadlo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sadlo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadlo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadlo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadlo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadlo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadlo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Henry Sadlo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.