Dr. Henry Sacks, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Sacks, MD is a Dermatologist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Excision of Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2301 Fall Hill Ave Ste 106, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 373-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly and professional. Examination was through.
About Dr. Henry Sacks, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1184622268
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sacks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacks has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Excision of Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sacks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacks.
