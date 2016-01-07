Overview

Dr. Henry Sacks, MD is a Dermatologist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Excision of Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.