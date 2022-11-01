Overview

Dr. Henry Rosevear, MD is an Urology Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Rosevear works at CHPG SOUTHWEST GASTROENTEROLOGY in Durango, CO with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO and Alamosa, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.