Dr. Henry Roque, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (2)
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Henry Roque, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Bruno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Roque works at One Medical Group Inc. in San Bruno, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    One Medical Group Inc.
    One Medical Group Inc.
1100 Grundy Ln, San Bruno, CA 94066
(888) 201-1937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 13, 2018
    He has been my Physician for several years. He is by far, the best one I have had. Would not hesitate to recommend him
    About Dr. Henry Roque, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821176595
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roque has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roque works at One Medical Group Inc. in San Bruno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Roque’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Roque. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roque.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

