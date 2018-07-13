Dr. Roque has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Roque, MD
Dr. Henry Roque, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Bruno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
One Medical Group Inc.1100 Grundy Ln, San Bruno, CA 94066 Directions (888) 201-1937
He has been my Physician for several years. He is by far, the best one I have had. Would not hesitate to recommend him
About Dr. Henry Roque, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1821176595
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Roque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
