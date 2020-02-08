See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Auburn, WA
Dr. Henry Retailliau, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (8)
Overview

Dr. Henry Retailliau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Auburn, WA. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Retailliau works at Multicare Family Medicine - East Main in Auburn, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Multicare Auburn Family Medicine - East Main
    435 E Main St, Auburn, WA 98002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 876-7930
  2. 2
    1324 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 459-6111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Canker Sore
Chronic Neck Pain
Dizziness
Canker Sore
Chronic Neck Pain
Dizziness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 08, 2020
    Dr. Retailliau was absolutely wonderful when we met with him. He was standing in for our primary care doctor (who was out on paternity leave). Dr. Retailliau was patient, kind, caring, and took ample time to explain the seriousness of the problem. He provided us with referrals, needed medication, and plenty of literature. He is a fantastic person and physician.
    Roger Afalava — Feb 08, 2020
    About Dr. Henry Retailliau, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1811910235
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Center For Disease Control
    • Montreal General Hospital
    • McGill
    • University of Washington
    • Internal Medicine, Public Health and Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Retailliau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Retailliau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Retailliau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Retailliau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Retailliau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Retailliau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

