Dr. Reinhart III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Reinhart III, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Reinhart III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Reinhart III works at
Locations
Rgv Surgery PA614 Maco Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 440-9110
Department of Surgery Doctors Hospital A5321 S Mccoll Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-3501
Valley Baptist Medical Center-harlingen2101 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 296-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was told that I needed surgery but the Doctor reviewed my case and did not believe it was necessary and we decided to monitor the situation for a year and retest. He won my trust by showing me that he would not preform unnecessary procedures.
About Dr. Henry Reinhart III, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reinhart III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinhart III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reinhart III works at
Dr. Reinhart III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinhart III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinhart III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinhart III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.