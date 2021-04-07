See All General Surgeons in Harlingen, TX
General Surgery
5.0 (1)
12 years of experience
Dr. Henry Reinhart III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.

Dr. Reinhart III works at UT Health Rio Grande Valley in Harlingen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rgv Surgery PA
    614 Maco Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 440-9110
    Department of Surgery Doctors Hospital A
    5321 S Mccoll Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 362-3501
    Valley Baptist Medical Center-harlingen
    2101 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 296-7000

Hospital Affiliations
  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Gallstones
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Apr 07, 2021
    I was told that I needed surgery but the Doctor reviewed my case and did not believe it was necessary and we decided to monitor the situation for a year and retest. He won my trust by showing me that he would not preform unnecessary procedures.
    — Apr 07, 2021
    About Dr. Henry Reinhart III, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184917197
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reinhart III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reinhart III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reinhart III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinhart III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinhart III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinhart III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

