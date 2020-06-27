See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Henry Redmon, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Henry Redmon, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (11)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Henry Redmon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and Adventhealth Tampa.

Dr. Redmon works at Henry A Redmon MD in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry A Redmon MD
    707 W Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 264-2676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • Adventhealth Tampa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Redmon?

    Jun 27, 2020
    I consulted with several surgeons that were recommended to me. Dr Redmon took the extra time to listen my expectations and gave me his recommendations. He was spot on with everything and very honest. My expectations were met and my recovery was wonderful. I am one year post op and I would do it all again. His work is outstanding and my body looks the same now as after surgery - minus the minor swelling and scars of course. I can barely see the scars now. The office staff is very nice and they all know who you are when you return. Excellent care and the doctor’s advice was spot on.
    HMD — Jun 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Henry Redmon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Henry Redmon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Redmon to family and friends

    Dr. Redmon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Redmon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Henry Redmon, MD.

    About Dr. Henry Redmon, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609860378
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ohio State University
    Residency
    Internship
    • U South Fla Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Redmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Redmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Redmon has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Redmon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Henry Redmon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.