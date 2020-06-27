Dr. Redmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Redmon, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Redmon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Redmon works at
Locations
Henry A Redmon MD707 W Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 264-2676
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
I consulted with several surgeons that were recommended to me. Dr Redmon took the extra time to listen my expectations and gave me his recommendations. He was spot on with everything and very honest. My expectations were met and my recovery was wonderful. I am one year post op and I would do it all again. His work is outstanding and my body looks the same now as after surgery - minus the minor swelling and scars of course. I can barely see the scars now. The office staff is very nice and they all know who you are when you return. Excellent care and the doctor’s advice was spot on.
About Dr. Henry Redmon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1609860378
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- U South Fla Med Ctr
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redmon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redmon has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Redmon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.