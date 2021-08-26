Overview

Dr. Henry Purvis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Purvis works at Statesboro Family Practice in Statesboro, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.