Dr. Henry Punzi, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Henry Punzi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Punzi works at Punzi Medical Center in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asara Therapy Pllc
    1932 WALNUT PLZ, Carrollton, TX 75006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 478-7700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Itchy Skin
Insomnia
Low Back Pain

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Henry Punzi, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417010299
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Henry Punzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Punzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Punzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Punzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Punzi works at Punzi Medical Center in Carrollton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Punzi’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Punzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Punzi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Punzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Punzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
