Dr. Henry Porter, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Porter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Locations
Emerald Coast Center for Neurological Disorders - Pensacola1110 Airport Blvd Ste B, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 438-1136Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It was excellent. He listened and answered my questions and concerns.
About Dr. Henry Porter, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1811989346
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hospital
- National Naval Medical Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
