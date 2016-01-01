Overview

Dr. Henry Polk Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Polk Jr works at San Antonio Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Suicidal Ideation and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.